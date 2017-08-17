Former Bridgeport attorney indicted on four counts of wire fraud

Thomas M. Murtha, a former attorney who operated the Maher & Murtha LLC practice in Bridgeport, was indicted Wednesday on four counts of wire fraud related to alleged thefts of nearly $2 million from his clients, family members and friends between November 2011 and April 2017.

Murtha, 61, of Newtown, was arrested on April 5 and released on a $10,000 bond. In the indictment, he is charged with misappropriating client funds for personal use, including the purchase of a $725,000 house in Michigan and a 2.11-carat diamond engagement ring. He is also accused of using false and forged documents, including at least one mortgage and a trust document, to enable his fraud.

If convicted, Murtha faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years on each count of the indictment. The indictment seeks the forfeiture of the Michigan house and the engagement ring, as well as a money judgment of nearly $2 million.