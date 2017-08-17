CareFinders Total Care completes acquisition of Sovereign Home Health of CT

CareFinders Total Care LLC, a home health care company based in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, has announced the completion of its acquisition of Norwalk-based Sovereign Home Health of Connecticut LLC. The terms of this acquisition were not made public.

“Sovereign has grown rapidly in the counties it services and we are excited to expand its services throughout the whole state of Connecticut,” said Sanford Hausner, co-chairman of CareFinders. “We are entering this important market with a well-respected home care provider that has created an impressive record of success.”

Sovereign provides personal care and companion services to its clients in their homes and other facilities in Connecticut. This is the 14th acquisition made by CareFinders since Hausner and co-owner Linda Mintz bought the company in 2014.