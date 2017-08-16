Three Fairfield County doctors reprimanded by state medical examining board

Connecticut’s Medical Examining Board issued disciplinary rulings against three Fairfield County doctors.

Norwalk-based plastic surgeon Laurence Kirwan was fined $2,500 for failing to maintain proper medical records. His medical license was put on probation for four months until he completes a course in medical documentation.

Anton Fry, a Danbury psychiatrist, received a reprimand related to charges of submitting false Medicare claims he made between 2009 and 2015. Fry paid $18,000 to settle federal charges.

The board also reprimanded Dennis Sivak, a retired Westport gynecologist, for failing to review a patient’s pap smear in 2013 and not informing the patient that the results were abnormal. Sivak retired from practice in 2014 but has renewed his license. The board mandated that he provide 90 days’ notice in the event he returns to his practice.