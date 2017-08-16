ENT and Allergy Associates plans White Plains clinic move in 2018

ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA), the regional otolaryngology and allergy specialty group practice headquartered in Tarrytown, has signed a letter of intent to move its clinical facilities in White Plains to 222 Bloomingdale Road in the first half of 2018.

ENTA officials said the clinic will relocate from 75 S. Broadway to a 15,490-square-foot

space in 222 Bloomingdale, a 150,000-square-foot, Class A office building near the intersection of Bloomingdale Road and Mamaroneck Avenue in the city’s Central Business District. The property is owned by Celestial Capital Group LLC, a New York City real estate firm that in late 2010 paid $7 million to a securitized lender for the distressed property.

ENTA said the state-of-the-art medical site will come with free underground parking in the building for patients. ENTA’s entire White Plains team of physicians, audiologists, nurses and staff is expected to make the move.

Wayne Eisman, a founding partner at 20-year-old ENTA, in the lease announcement said the new location “will be something of a crowning achievement for me and my White Plains physician colleagues. Our enhanced ability to not only serve the medical needs, but also provide extra comfort and convenience to those who have become our friends and neighbors, is extremely gratifying.”

ENT and Allergy Associates has more than 180 physicians practicing in more than 40 offices in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, New York City and northern and central New Jersey. The specialty and subspecialty practice sees more than 80,000 patients per month.