Hudson Gateway Association to co-host Global Real Estate Summit NYC

The Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors will co-host the Global Real Estate Summit NYC on Oct. 2 at the New York Marriott Marquis at 1535 Broadway in Manhattan.

The conference will be held from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and include information and networking opportunities for real estate professionals and entrepreneurs seeking to work with foreign buyers.

“This is our first year participating in this exciting event, and we are looking forward to providing a wealth of valuable information for all of our members in the Hudson Valley and Manhattan,” said Richard Haggerty, CEO of the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors.

According to a recent report from the National Association of Realtors, foreign buyers and recent immigrants bought $153 billion of residential property between April 2016 and March 2017, a 49 percent increase from the previous year.

In the commercial sector, 47 percent of Realtors reported an increase in the number of international clients over the past five years.

The National Association of Realtors is the premiere sponsor.

The Staten Island Board of Realtors is also organizing this year’s event, which will feature more than 25 speakers and global real estate professionals including brokers, investors, developers, legal and technology experts and government officials.

For more information and for a full list of speakers, visit globalrealestatenyc.com.

The Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors is a White Plains-based, roughly 11,000-member trade association in Westchester, Putnam, Rockland and Orange counties, as well as Manhattan. Last year, the organization announced that it would merge with the Manhattan Association of Realtors.