Godavari, a South Indian restaurant chain, to open in Norwalk

The Godavari chain of South Indian restaurants is opening its first Fairfield County location in Norwalk on Aug. 19.

Located at the site of a one-time Burger King at 480 Westport Ave., the restaurant will offer lunch and dinner service with a mix of vegetarian and nonvegetarian cuisine, as well as a selection of Indo-Chinese meals. The restaurant will also offer catering services.

This is the second Godavari restaurant in Connecticut, following the September 2016 opening of an eatery in East Hartford. Godavari’s only New York restaurant is in Hicksville, Long Island.