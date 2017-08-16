People’s United Bank to manage Vermont’s state banking services

Vermont’s state government has named People’s United Bank to manage its core banking services.

As part of its new responsibilities, the Bridgeport-headquartered bank will manage balances and disburse funds to taxpayers, beneficiaries, employees, retirees and Lottery winners. People’s United will begin its work on behalf of the state during the fourth quarter of this year.

“After an exhaustive review, we determined that People’s United Bank provided the best value and lowest cost service to the state and Vermont’s taxpayers,” said Vermont Treasurer Beth Pearce.