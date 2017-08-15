Two health care tenants lease Briarcliff Manor offices

A relocating pediatric physicians practice and a health care startup have leased space at the Briarcliff Manor Office at 325 S. Highland Avenue in Briarcliff Manor.

The deals were reported by Admiral Real Estate in Bronxville; Admiral’s Amanda M.M. Smith brokered the deals for the landlord and also represented the startup tenant in one lease

Briarcliff Pediatric Associates, an affiliate of Boston Children’s Health Physicians, will relocate in spring 2018 from the Phelps Memorial Hospital campus at 755 N. Broadway in Sleepy Hollow to an approximately 3,600-square-foot space in the Briarcliff Manor Office building. Boston Children’s Health Physicians is the former Children’s & Women’s Physicians of Westchester group practice and a member of the Boston Children’s Hospital integrated network of care locations and partnerships.

Ray Lopez, of Better Homes & Gardens Rand Realty, represented the tenant in the deal.

StepWisenow, a balance training and fall prevention group set to launch this summer, has leased approximately 1,450 square feet of space at 325 S. Highland. Led by Molly Olivia Roffman, StepWisenow offers evidence- and research-based programs for adults of all skill levels, combining and applying Roffman’s background in dance, physical therapy and movement science.

Occupied largely by medical and dental practices, the Briarcliff Manor Office is approximately 96 percent leased, according to Admiral brokers.