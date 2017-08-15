People’s United hires Huber as SVP of health care financial services

Matthew T. Huber has joined People’s United Bank as its senior vice president, market manager of health care financial services. In his new position, Huber will focus on providing financial services to for-profit and nonprofit health care companies across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

“Matt has extensive experience in the health care industry and a proven track record building a successful banking platform dedicated to the sector,” said Jeff Carpenter, senior vice president of People’s United Bank. “This specialized initiative will support our efforts to be a holistic, advisory-focused business partner to the healthcare industry, delivering value to our clients, prospects and the markets that we serve.”

Prior to his position with People’s United, Huber spent the last eight years with First Niagara Bank building a similar health care banking business and most recently worked at Key Bank N.A. developing their enterprise health care strategy.

His prior roles span 19 years in the industry and include various commercial relationship and regional manager positions with M&T Bank Corp. and U.S. Bancorp, where he focused on the health care and nonprofit sectors.

People’s United Bank, a subsidiary of People’s United Financial Inc., is a diversified financial services company with more than $43 billion in assets. Founded in 1842, the Bridgeport-based regional bank operates locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

In Westchester County, People’s United operates seven branches in Port Chester, Scarsdale, Tarrytown, Thornwood and White Plains.