Sweet n’ Salado, a Latin American restaurant in Bethel, closes

Sweet n’ Salado, a Bethel eatery specializing in Latin American cuisine, announced its closing after roughly a year and a half in business.

The restaurant at 281 Greenwood Ave. in the Hub Center shopping plaza was opened in March 2016 by Jim and Delfa Gay, who used their Facebook page to relay their news.

“Closing our restaurant was a difficult decision for us,” the Gays wrote. “We truly enjoyed serving the Bethel community our fresh, made to order, burritos, tacos and Latin style dinner entrees.” The Facebook announcement also included a lengthy shout-out to many of the restaurant’s regular customers.

Sweet n’ Salado was based in the location that previously housed Wah Lah, an eatery specializing in soups and salads.