Bridgewater Associates’ Ray Dalio debuts first book

Ray Dalio, founder of Westport-based Bridgewater Associates – the world’s largest hedge fund firm, with $160 billion under management – will make his debut as an author when Simon & Schuster releases his 600-page book “Principles” on Sept. 19.

Dalio began publishing earlier versions of “Principles” as internal documents within Bridgewater Associates before posting a PDF collection of his writing online in 2011 for free download. The new book will provide an autobiographical reflection where Dalio recounts the principles that shaped his life and career and a business manual that details how Dalio channeled his concept of principles into the management of his hedge fund.

“I believe in the idea-meritocratic process,” said Dalio in an interview with Bloomberg Markets that previewed the book’s release. “I believe in specifying one’s principles clearly. I believe in radical truth and radical transparency to achieve meaningful work and meaningful relationships. I wish it existed all over. I wish it existed in Washington. It’s the reason for our success – not me. I want to make it clear to pass it along, and then disappear.”

Simon & Schuster is also planning a second book by Dalio on economics and investing, but no publication date for that work has been announced.