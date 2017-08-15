UConn Stamford ready to open its first student housing

The University of Connecticut will open its first student dormitory in Stamford, with a move-in weekend scheduled for Aug. 26 and 27.

The new six-story, 116-unit UConn Stamford dormitory at 900 Washington Blvd. is two blocks south of the school’s campus. Costs for taking up residence are $4,975 per semester for a standard shared bedroom, $5,975 per semester for a premium shared bedroom, $6,240 per semester for a penthouse shared bedroom with single bedrooms and $6,475 per semester for an oversized penthouse shared bedroom. All housing units are furnished with bedroom, living room and kitchen furniture, and the kitchens include a stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator and a washer and dryer.

The residential hall includes an 80-person meeting room on its first floor, a community center on its second floor, and study lounges on every floor. Also available are 100 designated parking spaces for students for an additional charge.