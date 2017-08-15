Home Education UConn Stamford ready to open its first student housing

UConn Stamford ready to open its first student housing

Phil Hall
The University of Connecticut will open its first student dormitory in Stamford, with a move-in weekend scheduled for Aug. 26 and 27.

uconn student housing stamfordThe new six-story, 116-unit UConn Stamford dormitory at 900 Washington Blvd. is two blocks south of the school’s campus. Costs for taking up residence are $4,975 per semester for a standard shared bedroom, $5,975 per semester for a premium shared bedroom, $6,240 per semester for a penthouse shared bedroom with single bedrooms and $6,475 per semester for an oversized penthouse shared bedroom. All housing units are furnished with bedroom, living room and kitchen furniture, and the kitchens include a stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator and a washer and dryer.

The residential hall includes an 80-person meeting room on its first floor, a community center on its second floor, and study lounges on every floor. Also available are 100 designated parking spaces for students for an additional charge.

