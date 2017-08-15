Four orthopedic practices merge into new entity called OrthoConnecticut

Four orthopedic and pain care practices operating in Fairfield and Litchfield Counties – Coastal Orthopedics, Danbury Orthopedics, New Milford Orthopedics and Connecticut Pain Care – have merged into a single group under the name OrthoConnecticut.

The new group totals 31 board-certified orthopedic and pain management specialists. Its pain management services are being expanded with the addition of four specialists focused on alleviating and controlling chronic pain conditions. OrthoConnecticut operates at facilities in Danbury, Darien, New Canaan, New Milford, Norwalk, Ridgefield, Sharon, Southbury and Westport.

OrthoConnecticut is also offering OrthoCare Express, a walk-in orthopedic urgent care service for the treatment of acute orthopedic injuries, with offices in Danbury, Darien, Norwalk and Westport. The group also provides physical therapy in Danbury, Norwalk, and Westport and hand therapy in Norwalk.