VNS president and CEO Sullivan to retire after 30 years

Visiting Nurse Services (VNS) of Connecticut has announced the retirement of its president and CEO, William F. Sullivan Jr., after 30 years of leadership. Sullivan will retire

on Aug. 31 and will be succeeded by Ann M. Olson, a principal and vice president at Qualidigm, a Wethersfield-based provider of home health and hospice services.

Sullivan joined the Bridgeport-headquartered VNS in 1979 as executive vice president and chief financial president, and became president and CEO in 1987. During the past three decades, VNS expanded beyond Bridgeport to include 57 communities in Litchfield, Fairfield and New Haven counties.

While at VNS, Sullivan also served as a board member and chairman of the Connecticut Association for Healthcare at Home, was a member of two Connecticut General Assembly Home Health Task Forces and Work Groups, a member of the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Commission to study non-institutional health care, a past member of the Business Council of Fairfield County’s Health Care Task Force, a past board member of Home Care 100, the Bridgeport Regional Business Council and the Health Care Financial Management Association.