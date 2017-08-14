Autism run set

The third annual Kennedy Center Autism SpectRUN has been set for Sept. 10, beginning at Jennings Beach in Fairfield. Participants are asked to dress in as many colors as possible as they run, walk or stroll along the route through Fairfield’s beach community.

The event is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. when children take part in a noncompetition children’s run where every participant is a winner. Then, it will be warm-up exercises before the actual run begins at 9 a.m. There will be two routes — a 5K timed race for runners and walkers and a mile-long stroll for those who might be a bit less competitive. There also will be free games, face painting, a bounce house and more for

the youngsters.

The funds, that are raised will support The Autism Project. More information at kc-autism.org.