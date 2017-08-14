Washko new VP at Mohegan Sun

John Washko has been hired by Mohegan Sun in Uncasville as vice president of exhibitions and conventions sales. He has been in the resort industry for more than 20 years, including executive roles with Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas and The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs. Washko will be involved with the sales and direction of the 132,000-square-foot Mohegan Sun Expo Center, currently being built near the Earth Tower at Mohegan Sun and slated to open in 2018.

Washko has been recognized as one of the “Top 25 Extraordinary Minds in Sales & Marketing” in 2015 by Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International and in 2010 was awarded “Marketer of the Year” from HSMAI.