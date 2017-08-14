Albanese joins Catamount

Louis Albanese II recently joined Catamount Wealth Management in Westport as vice president. He will be part of the portfolio management team working on client development and relationships.

Prior to joining Catamount, Albanese was an investment principal at Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures where he was responsible for investing in technology companies in the renewable energy, oil and gas, information technology and water sectors. He had been with First Solar, one of the world’s largest vertically integrated solar companies, and Merrill Lynch in New York and Hong Kong.