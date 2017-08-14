Staff promotions at American Pet Products Association

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Andrew Darmohraj of American Pet Products Association (APPA) in Greenwich recently announced two staff promotions.

Jennifer Skelley, who previously served as associate director of communications and public relations, has been promoted to director of communications and public relations. Skelley has been with APPA for more than 12 years and oversees all communications’ efforts, including public relations, social media and website content for the association, APPA’s Pets Add Life (PAL) campaign, and Global Pet Expo, the pet industry’s largest annual trade show.

Annie Rotberg has been promoted from associate director of attendee services to director of attendee services. In her new role, Rotberg will continue to oversee all aspects of managing buyer qualification, registration and growing quality buyer attendance for the industry’s event, Global Pet Expo.