$771K in People’s United awards

The People’s United Community Foundation in Bridgeport, the philanthropic arm of People’s United Bank, announced that it awarded $187,500 during its second grant cycle of 2017 to nonprofit organizations throughout Fairfield County. The total donated in the

communities it serves in New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine was $712,200.

A total of 140 organizations benefited, including 30 in Fairfield. Funding covered programs ranging from basic needs services and affordable housing initiatives to education and workforce development activities. Fairfield recipients included Achievement First Bridgeport Academy, Bridgeport Rescue Mission, The Workplace, Norwalk Community College Foundation, Carver Foundation of Norwalk, Inspirica, Mill River Collaborative and Sound Waters, among others.

“People’s United Community Foundation is pleased to continue its support of the many nonprofit organizations in Fairfield County that are having a positive impact on our communities,” said Karen Galbo, executive director of the foundation.

Established in 2007, People’s United Community Foundation was formed to help support programs and activities that enhance the quality of life for citizens in the communities that People’s United Bank serves.