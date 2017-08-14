Greenwich Education Group gives back

The eighth annual Secondary School Fair of the Greenwich Education Group (GEG) was recently held at the Eastern Greenwich Civic Center in Old Greenwich. More than 100 secondary school directors of admission were present as well as more than 400 prospective students and their families from Fairfield, Westchester, Putnam and New York City.

The success of the event enabled GEG’s Founder and Executive Director Victoria C. Newman, Co-Director of Day and Boarding School Advisory Services Muffy Fox and Educational Consultant Peggy Hersam to present checks for $6,500 to two worthy Greenwich nonprofits.

Joseph Siciliano, director of Parks and Recreation for the town of Greenwich, received $4,300 to support its Youth Scholarship Fund, which provides children of income-eligible Greenwich families access to recreational programs. The scholarship fund is completely supported by donations from local businesses, community service organizations, corporations and individuals.

Greenwich Alliance for Education Executive Director Julie Faryniarz received $2,200 to support the organization’s Avid CAP (college assistance program) Scholarship Fund, a college-readiness program designed to increase the number of students who enroll in four-year colleges.

There’s information on programs in the town of Greenwich at greenwichct.org. Details on the AVID Scholarship Fund can be found on the website greenwichalliance.org.