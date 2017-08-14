Top team named at Coldwell Banker

Joseph Valvano, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Connecticut and Westchester has announced that the sales team led by William Ford-Sussman has been named its top team for 2016 and also has been recognized as a No. 1 Coldwell Banker affiliated sales team in the state of New York. The team is affiliated with Coldwell Banker’s office in Dobbs Ferry.

The Ford-Sussman Team, which includes Gina Cipriani LaPlaca, also was recognized with the Coldwell Banker International President’s Premier Team award, which is presented to the top 4 percent of the company’s teams in the U.S. and Canada.

Additionally, REAL Trends, a real estate industry news and data source, recently ranked the Ford-Sussman Team as number 113 in New York State on its list of “2017 America’s Best Real Estate Agents” based on 2016 sales volume.