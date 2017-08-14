Home Good Things Happening Westchester Top team named at Coldwell Banker

Top team named at Coldwell Banker

Editorial Staff
Joseph Valvano, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Connecticut and Westchester has announced that the sales team led by William Ford-Sussman has been named its top team for 2016 and also has been recognized as a No. 1 Coldwell Banker affiliated sales team in the state of New York. The team is affiliated with Coldwell Banker’s office in Dobbs Ferry.

The Ford-Sussman Team, which includes Gina Cipriani LaPlaca, also was recognized with the Coldwell Banker International President’s Premier Team award, which is presented to the top 4 percent of the company’s teams in the U.S. and Canada. 

Additionally, REAL Trends, a real estate industry news and data source, recently ranked the Ford-Sussman Team as number 113 in New York State on its list of “2017 America’s Best Real Estate Agents” based on 2016 sales volume. 

