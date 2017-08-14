Regeneron scraps development of drug for respiratory syncytial virus

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. will discontinue its development of an antibody to a virus that causes respiratory tract infections after the antibody performed poorly in a recent study.

Regeneron said a phase-3 study evaluating the antibody, called suptavumab, did not meet its primary endpoint of preventing respiratory syncytial virus infections in infants. Though suptavumab did show signs of efficacy in a subgroup of patients, adverse events were generally balanced between suptavumab and a placebo.

“We are disappointed in these results, as we had hoped suptavumab might offer a new option for the thousands of infants impacted by serious RSV infections every year,” said George D. Yancopoulos, president and chief scientific officer of Regeneron. “Regeneron has a robust pipeline across many serious diseases and we look forward to important data readouts from other programs in the coming weeks and months.”

The double-blind global study enrolled 1,149 healthy, pre-term infants who were randomized to either receive suptavumab as a single dose, suptavumab as two doses eight weeks apart, or a placebo. The Tarrytown-based biotechnology company plans to present data from the study at a future medical congress.

Last month, Regeneron and its French pharmaceutical partner Sanofi announced that the European Commission had authorized the companies’ antibody drug sarilumab to treat patients with rheumatoid under certain conditions.