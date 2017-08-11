Westmed opens fully automated laboratory in Purchase

Westmed Medical Group has opened the doors of a fully automated clinical laboratory in Purchase.

The medical group held a ceremonial ribbon cutting for the facility at 2700 Westchester Ave. on Aug. 9.

Anthony Viceroy, CEO of Westmed, said the company was pleased to announce the opening of the laboratory, which uses the Siemens Aptio Automation System.

“This next-generation, open-systems technology is one of the first of its kind in the Northeast,” Viceroy said. “With its highly innovative instrumentation, the Aptio streamlines workflow, simplifies testing and delivers consistent, high-quality results.”

The Aptio Automation System will also allow Westmed to improve utilization of lab resources, increase efficiency and accelerate processing.

“We are grateful to our partner Siemens for enabling us to integrate this new automation to improve the efficiency and quality of our clinical lab operations that produce essential, often life-saving, diagnostic test results for our patients,” Viceroy said.

Based in Purchase, Westmed is staffed by more than 350 physicians across its 14 locations in Westchester and Fairfield counties.