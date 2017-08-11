Ridgefield’s Farmer Market Co-Op announces it’s shutting down

Ridgefield’s Farmers Market Co-Op has announced that it is closing on Aug. 22, after 10 months in business.

Owner Sandy Sutila used the co-op’s Facebook page to relay the news. “It is with a heavy heart we announce the closing of your co-op in two weeks on August 22nd,” she wrote, adding a crying emoji. “We know the concept works & Ridgefield needs & supports its Farmers Market, but we also learned it takes a team to run & I just couldn’t do it alone.”

Based at 22 Catoonah St., the co-op has 324 members who pay either $10 per month or $100 per year for membership. The co-op emphasizes locally grown products and also operates a Hayloft Boutique on its second floor that sells gifts, art and body products from local vendors.