Rascal Flatts opens inaugural eatery in Stamford

Country music trio Rascal Flatts has opened its first restaurant at the Stamford Town Center at 100 Greyrock Place. The casual dining eatery – called simply Rascal Flatts – joins such others as California Pizza Kitchen, The Capital Grille, Cosi and Cheesecake Factory in the mall.

The 3,000-square-foot Stamford location is the first to be borne of the Rascal Flatts Restaurant Group, whose launch was announced in 2012. Formed by CEO Philip Lama and President Eric Soe, the venture partnered with the three members of the music group – Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney – to roll out a number of restaurants, then called Rascal Flatts American Bar & Grill, although announced locations such as Minneapolis and Phoenix never materialized.

The group maintains that it will open in Cleveland and Los Angeles this year.

Rascal Flatts joins such other country music stars as Alan Jackson, Toby Keith and Kenny Rogers to own themed restaurants.