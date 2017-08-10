Beardsley Zoo receives $30K grant from Community Foundation

Bridgeport’s Beardsley Zoo has received a $30,000 grant from Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, including a $15,000 award from the foundation’s Fund for Women and Girls.

The funds will be used to support the zoo’s Conservation Discovery Corps program, designed to allow high school students to work with field biologists, study the role of zoos in conservation, and help educate zoo visitors.

The zoo plans to recruit and retain students from underserved populations, especially young women, for the program.

The Community Foundation has awarded $180 million in grants to nonprofits in Fairfield County and beyond.