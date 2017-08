National optometry/eye care center MyEyeDr has signed a 10-year lease in Rainbow Plaza at 205 Main Ave. in Norwalk, according to RHYS Commercial. The firm expects to move in to the 3,566-square-foot space on the ground floor in the fourth quarter.

Representing MyEyeDr, which operates over 300 offices nationwide, were RHYS Senior Vice President Tyler Lyman and RHYS Senior Vice President/Principal Christian Bangert.

The landlord is The Field Group.