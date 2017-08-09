Ferrovial, Star America partnership bids for Westchester County Airport

A partnership between a New York-based infrastructure company and a Spanish conglomerate has emerged as the third bidder for the Westchester County Airport.

Ferrovial Airports, a division of Madrid-based Ferrovial SA, and Star America Infrastructure Partners have joined to form FerroStar Westchester Airport Partners.

Together, the companies responded to the county’s request for proposals (RFP) to enter into 40-year public-private partnership for the management and operation of the White Plains airport.

Ferrovial operates a portfolio of four airports in the United Kingdom, including a 25 percent stake in London’s Heathrow Airport.

The company also holds a 50 percent stake in Glasgow, Aberdeen and Southampton airports with another bidder for the Westchester County Airport, Macquarie Group.

Star America, which has offices in New York City and on Long Island, is an infrastructure developer and investor focused on public-private partnerships in North America. The company manages $300 million of capital commitments from U.S. labor pensions, insurance companies and asset managers.

“Our solid track-record as airport operators and our sound financial position, coupled with high social responsibility standards and a commitment to environmental stewardship, offers a compelling value proposition to the County and the community,” the partnership said on its website.

Along with Macquarie, Los Angeles-based Oaktree Capital Management LP rounds out the trio of bidders for the 40-year lease to operate the Westchester County Airport.