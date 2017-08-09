Cerebral Palsy of Westchester will host a wine and food tasting event at the Renaissance Westchester Hotel at 80 W. Red Oak Lane in West Harrison on Nov. 13.
“A Taste of Westchester” will begin at 6:15 p.m. and feature more than 25 area restaurants and chefs. The event will also offer a selection of wine, beer and spirits from various beverage establishments, as well as a cooking demonstration.
Tickets are $75 per person until Oct. 13 and $125 per person thereafter. All proceeds will benefit CP Westchester, the Rye Brook-based nonprofit that provides services for children and adults with cerebral palsy and other disabilities.
A full list of participants and ticket purchasing options can be found online.
Home Latest News CP Westchester to host ‘A Taste of Westchester’ food, wine event
CP Westchester to host ‘A Taste of Westchester’ food, wine event
Cerebral Palsy of Westchester will host a wine and food tasting event at the Renaissance Westchester Hotel at 80 W. Red Oak Lane in West Harrison on Nov. 13.