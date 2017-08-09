Priceline Group posts 21 percent revenue rise in 2nd quarter

The Priceline Group Inc. had revenue of $3.02 billion during the second quarter, a 21 percent year-over-year increase, on gross travel bookings – the total dollar value, generally inclusive of taxes and fees, of all travel services booked by its customers, net of cancellations – of $20.8 billion, a 16 percent increase over a year ago.

Net income in the second quarter was $720 million, a 24 percent increase from the prior year.

The Norwalk-based company, whose brands include Priceline.com, Booking.com, Kayak.com, and OpenTable, said its accommodation business booked 170 million room nights in the quarter, up 21 percent over the same period last year.