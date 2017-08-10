Fairfield University to create new building for its business school

Fairfield University is relocating its Charles F. Dolan School of Business to a new 80,500-square-foot building scheduled to open on the campus in the fall of 2019.

The $40 million building will feature 16 classrooms, collaborative meeting spaces for students and faculty, an event space, a behavioral research lab, a simulated financial trading room, an entrepreneurship center with ideation lab space, and the University’s Center for Applied Ethics.

The new building is part of the university’s campus reshaping strategy that includes the construction of a new dormitory, a new parking facility, the expansion of the Barone Campus Center to include The Tully Dining Commons, and a new building to house the Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies.