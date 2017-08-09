Avara Pharmaceutical Services acquires Italian sterile manufacturing from Pfizer

Norwalk-based Avara Pharmaceutical Services has acquired a sterile manufacturing facility in Liscate, Italy, from Pfizer Inc.

The new facility is Avara’s fifth manufacturing site – the company operates active pharmaceutical ingredients formulation and manufacturing plants in the U.K. and Ireland, as well as secondary manufacturing and packaging operations in Puerto Rico and Oklahoma. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“This acquisition is an important component of our strategic plan and expands our services by adding sterile processing capability, which is in very high demand,” said Timothy C. Tyson, Avara’s chairman and CEO.