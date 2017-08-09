Mr. Crab Seafood & Bar opens in Bridgeport’s Black Rock

The eatery-crowded Black Rock section of Bridgeport is now home to one more restaurant.

Mr. Crab Seafood & Bar at 3488 Fairfield Ave. used its Facebook page to announce its opening on Monday evening; a soft opening event was held on Aug. 5. As its name suggests, the new establishment offers lobster rolls and seafood po’ boys to seafood boils featuring shrimp, clams, mussels, crawdads and lobster.

The new establishment is based at the former site of Chubby’s Pub, which closed in May after nearly a decade in business.