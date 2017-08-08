Center for Sexual Assault Crisis Counseling names exec director

The Center for Sexual Assault Crisis Counseling and Education has named Quentin Ball as its executive director. Most recently the chief strategy officer at New Beginnings Family

Academy in Bridgeport, Ball is replacing Ivonne Zucco, who said she was taking a career break.

“I am thrilled to take over from Ivonne Zucco, under whose leadership The Center was recently awarded the Impact Fairfield County grant,” Ball said. “This grant, coupled with a robust counseling program and a far-reaching preventative education program, positions The Center for a successful 2017-18 fiscal year.”

The two-year, $50,000-a-year grant was made to help victims of sexual assault.

The Center is at 733 Summer St. in Stamford.