Pitney Bowes slightly down in second quarter

Pitney Bowes Inc. reported second-quarter revenue of $821 million, a 2 percent decline on a year-over-year basis. The Stamford technology company said its digital commerce solutions revenue grew by 4 percent, small and medium business solutions revenue declined 3 percent and enterprise business solutions revenue fell by 4 percent.

Profits for the just-completed quarter were about $49 million, a 9 percent decline from the same period a year ago.

“We continued to make progress on our strategic agenda in the second quarter, investing in our brand, systems, products and capabilities,” said Pitney Bowes President and CEO Marc Lautenbach. “While our financial performance improved in certain areas, it was short of the capabilities and the potential we have created.

“That said, our financial performance was indicative of a company going through a transformation,” he added. “Today, we are well-positioned to take advantage of the investments we have made to create the conditions for long-term success.”