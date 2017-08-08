Ridgefield’s The Little House Shoppe closes after six years

The Little House Shoppe, a Ridgefield-based independent retailer offering home furnishings and jewelry, has announced its closing after six years in business.

In an online letter, store owner Christy Kinsman thanked her customers for their support.

“The Little House Shoppe has been a blessing to me and hopefully has equally enriched your life, exceeded your shopping expectations, and left you a little lighter than when you walked in,” Kinsman wrote. “My goal has been to infuse my customers with positivity during their shopping experience. In a world full of technology and impersonal exchanges, I have become increasingly more committed to practicing kindness and creating harmony and balance in my clients’ homes and my retail space.”

The Little House Shoppe will be holding a clearance sale to empty its inventory. Kinsman also announced that she is leaving her 113 Danbury Road location and will open a new store in the Branchville section of Ridgefield after Labor Day called The Angel Cooperative that “will offer gifts, home décor and spiritual items as well as the area’s only shungite room,” which is made up of ancient stones known for their purported healing powers.