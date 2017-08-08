Home Fairfield Matt Storch’s Match Burger Lobster coming to Westport

Matt Storch’s Match Burger Lobster coming to Westport

Phil Hall
Matt Storch, the executive chef and owner of Match in SoNo and The Chelsea in Fairfield and the head chef at Nom-Eez in Bridgeport, is preparing to open an eatery in Westport.

Matt Storch

Match Burger Lobster at 580 Riverside Ave. in the town’s Saugatuck neighborhood will offer a fast-casual concept, with a menu including lobster rolls, whole lobsters, Copps Island oysters, burgers and hot dogs. Beverages will include wine, beer and milk shakes. The restaurant will include an outdoor patio and a takeout function. No opening date has been announced.

Match Burger Lobster will occupy the space that previously housed Fleishers Craft Kitchen, the restaurant that accompanied next-door Fleishers Craft Butchery. The butchery, which still operates, will provide the beef grinding for the burgers to be served at Storch’s establishment.

