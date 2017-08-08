Matt Storch’s Match Burger Lobster coming to Westport

Matt Storch, the executive chef and owner of Match in SoNo and The Chelsea in Fairfield and the head chef at Nom-Eez in Bridgeport, is preparing to open an eatery in Westport.

Match Burger Lobster at 580 Riverside Ave. in the town’s Saugatuck neighborhood will offer a fast-casual concept, with a menu including lobster rolls, whole lobsters, Copps Island oysters, burgers and hot dogs. Beverages will include wine, beer and milk shakes. The restaurant will include an outdoor patio and a takeout function. No opening date has been announced.

Match Burger Lobster will occupy the space that previously housed Fleishers Craft Kitchen, the restaurant that accompanied next-door Fleishers Craft Butchery. The butchery, which still operates, will provide the beef grinding for the burgers to be served at Storch’s establishment.