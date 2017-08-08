Meyer’s Olde Dutch restaurant opens in Beacon

Burger joint and bar Meyer’s Olde Dutch Food & Such opened its doors at 184 Main St. in Beacon earlier this summer.

The counter-service restaurant, which features an outdoor back patio, is owned by Brian Arnoff, chef and owner of Kitchen Sink Food & Drink at nearby 157 Main St. in Beacon.

Ingredients used at Meyer’s Olde Dutch are sourced from local food purveyors and include beef from the Hudson Valley, cheese from New York state and produce from area farmers and Arnoff’s family-owned micro-farm in Hyde Park.

Along with a selection of burgers, the restaurant serves beef hot dogs, a crispy chicken sandwich, salads and side dishes. The restaurant’s full-service bar offers a selection of New York State craft beer, locally produced wine and house-crafted cocktails.

The eatery is named for Arnoff’s great-grandfather, Meyer, who once owned and operated Old Dutch Grocery in Middletown.

“My great-grandpa had a wonderful Hudson Valley market where neighborhood folks came for groceries, a laugh and a smile,” Arnoff said. “I thought it fitting to name our fun, casual, neighborhood burger joint in his honor.”