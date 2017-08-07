Tomato & Co. opens within The Westchester mall

Tomato & Co. opened its doors at The Westchester mall in White Plains earleir this month. The pizzeria is the latest to set up shop within the shopping center’s new Savor Westchester dining area.

Tomato & Co. operates an existing restaurant in Milton, Connecticut, and the White Plains eatery marks its first New York location.

“The Westchester is the perfect location for Tomato & Co. since we cater to families and those who are looking for fresh, local ingredients,’’ said Dominick Mirable, owner of Tomato & Co.

The restaurant offers personalized pizzas with a selection of 40 ingredients, including burrata, gorgonzola, black truffle cheeses, marinated shrimp and turkey bacon. Sauce options include San Marzano tomato, Alfredo, vodka, basil pesto or extra virgin olive oil. Tomato & Co. also serves salads, oven-fired vegetables, house-made meatballs, pizza bowls and homemade gelato.

Tomato & Co. joins Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque, Whitmans New York and Bluestone Lane in the Savor dining area, which is part of a multimillion-dollar renovation begun last year by Simon Property Group, operator of the 890,000-square-foot mall.

Smoothie restaurant Juice Generation and Hai Street Kitchen, an urban Japanese-casual concept, are set to open in the coming weeks.