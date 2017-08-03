Harvey honored by Elizabeth Seton

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Marva Harvey received the second annual St. Elizabeth Seton Children’s Foundation’s CNA Mission Award in Recognition of Compassion in Action in Honor of Sr. Mary Kay Finneran S.C., during a ceremony held at the Elizabeth Seton Pediatric Center in Yonkers on July 26.

State Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assemblymember Shelley Mayer presented Harvey with proclamations from both the Senate and the Assembly to honor her accomplishments.

The foundation established the annual award to recognize a CNA who demonstrates, through his or her commitment and service to their residents and families, the mission of St. Elizabeth Seton.

The award’s namesake, Sr. Mary Kay Finneran S.C., has been a member of the Sisters of Charity of New York for 60 years. She is coordinator for Elizabeth’s Place at Jewish Home LifeCare and is on the Global Poverty Task Force.

Harvey has served the Pediatric Center as a CNA since 1990. In accepting her award, Harvey said, “I’ve been here for 27 years and I’ll be here for another 27 if you’ll have me!”