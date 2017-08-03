The Westchester Bank gets high rating

A trade publication for bankers, Independent Banker magazine, has named The Westchester Bank as one of the top-producing commercial lenders in the U.S. The bank has its headquarters at 12 Water St. in White Plains, with branches in White Plains, Yonkers, Mount Kisco, Mamaroneck and Rye Brook.

The Westchester Bank was ranked fifth overall based on the highest dollar-value percentage of loans to assets in 2016 among community bank commercial lenders with assets in excess of $500 million.

John M. Tolomer, the bank’s president and CEO, said, “Companies work with us because we understand the local landscape, listen to their needs and provide solutions to meet those goals.” He said the bank’s total assets now exceed $770 million.