Four Houlihan Lawrence agents on ‘Top 1,000’ list

Three agents with Houlihan Lawrence in Westchester and one in Greenwich, Connecticut, have been named to “The Thousand,” a listing of the top 1,000 real estate salespeople in the U.S. The list was compiled from data for 2016 by REAL Trends in connection with The Wall Street Journal. REAL Trends is a privately held company that publishes real estate news and data.

Ellen Mosher was ranked the number one real estate salesperson in Greenwich and the only Greenwich-based agent to make the list this year. She was ranked number 105 nationwide with $105,225,010 in sales volume.

In Larchmont, associate real estate broker Pollena Forsman closed $100,065,833 in sales volume and ranked 124th nationwide.

Nancy Kennedy, an associate broker in Croton-on-Hudson, closed $90,215,865 in sales volume, placing her at number 153 on the list. Joan O’Meara, at Houlihan Lawrence in Rye, ranked 244th in the U.S. with $71,302,400 in sales volume during 2016.