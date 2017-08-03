Home Good Things Happening Westchester Hospital receives ‘Love Promise’

Hospital receives ‘Love Promise’

By
Editorial Staff
-
SHARE
From left: Karen Erickson, director, NY-PHVH Lindenbaum Comprehensive Cancer Center; Eileen Peterson, the center’s assistant clinical nurse manager; A. Bonnie Corbett, NY-PHVH chief nursing office; Dr. Lawrence Koutchter, radiation oncologist at the cancer center; Maryann Torres, Curry Automotive; Brad R. Candullo, Curry Automotive; Stacey Petrower, president, NY-PHVH; and Dr. Martin Oster, oncologist, Columbia Doctors and NY-P Medical Group Hudson Valley.

NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital has been chosen for the second year in a row to benefit from a campaign conducted by automobile manufacturer Subaru. The nationwide campaign invited Subaru’s customers to write a “care card,” which would be put into gift packages for cancer patients. The text was to consist of a note of hope and inspiration. The gift package included a blanket, in keeping with the theme of providing some comfort to the patients.

Curry Automotive’s Subaru dealerships and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Connecticut, Westchester and Hudson Valley selected NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital (NY-PHVH) as the local beneficiary of the “Subaru’s Love Promise” campaign.

The blankets and cards were delivered to NY-PHVH’s Cheryl R. Lindenbaum Comprehensive Cancer Center in Cortlandt Manor for distribution to patients who are receiving chemotherapy and radiation oncology in the center. The donation also included lunch boxes with crayons and craft items for children who accompany their loved ones to the center while they are being treated. 

Print Friendly

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here