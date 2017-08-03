Hospital receives ‘Love Promise’

NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital has been chosen for the second year in a row to benefit from a campaign conducted by automobile manufacturer Subaru. The nationwide campaign invited Subaru’s customers to write a “care card,” which would be put into gift packages for cancer patients. The text was to consist of a note of hope and inspiration. The gift package included a blanket, in keeping with the theme of providing some comfort to the patients.

Curry Automotive’s Subaru dealerships and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Connecticut, Westchester and Hudson Valley selected NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital (NY-PHVH) as the local beneficiary of the “Subaru’s Love Promise” campaign.

The blankets and cards were delivered to NY-PHVH’s Cheryl R. Lindenbaum Comprehensive Cancer Center in Cortlandt Manor for distribution to patients who are receiving chemotherapy and radiation oncology in the center. The donation also included lunch boxes with crayons and craft items for children who accompany their loved ones to the center while they are being treated.