Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce invents a TV game show

Members of the committee planning the fall dinner to celebrate the 78th anniversary of the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce decided to invent a TV game show for the occasion. They’re going to transform the Warwick Valley Country Club into the set for “Let’s Ask Warwick,” a modified version of the classic game show “Jeopardy!”

The premiere is set for Nov. 18. Starring as master of ceremonies will be Warwick Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton. Unlike a real quiz show, this event begins with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m.

A lottery will decide which 27 of the guests at the event will be invited to participate as contestants. According to event chair Janine Dethmers, “We are hiring a production company to build a state-of-the-art set that will include everything from game show podiums with buzzers, special effects lighting, music and sounds, to larger-than-life images on two giant-sized video screens. Whether a game player or not, a great party is in store.”

This TV game show actually will be a like the real thing in at least one respect: there will be sponsors. For more information about sponsorships and tickets, call 845-986-2720 or email info@warwickcc.org.