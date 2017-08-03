Green thumbs at Cerebral Palsy of Westchester

Cerebral Palsy of Westchester (CPW) hosted its annual “Celebration of Life” Julius Horsford Gardening Contest at The David G. Osterer Center in Rye Brook. Approximately 200 CPW clients are involved in gardening activities at CPW, with each of the 15 adult classrooms and six classrooms for children having its own garden bed.

CPW says that not only is the program fun, but it provides the children and adults with education, therapy and enjoyment of the outdoors as they plant and grow flowers, vegetables and herbs and maintain them through the changing seasons. Judges evaluate the plants and flowers for measurable characteristics such as size and subjective things such as beauty. While not every plant wins honors from the judges, every client receives a certificate for participating.

This year’s event was sponsored by TD Bank. In-kind donors included Amodio’s Nursery, Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses, Floral Fashions and Rosedale Nurseries.