Two join WESTMED

Two physicians have joined WESTMED Medical Group, the multispecialty medical group based in Purchase.

Ross E. Mazo, who specializes in pulmonary medicine and critical care, has his practice at 210 Westchester Ave., White Plains. He is board certified in internal and pulmonary medicine. Additionally, he has undergone training in advanced bronchoscopy and ultrasound.

Mazo received his medical degree from Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. His residency was at Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s and Mount Sinai West, and he completed a fellowship in pulmonary and critical care medicine at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Montefiore Medical Center and Jacobi Medical Center. He was elected chief of the Jacobi Medical Center Pulmonary Fellows Clinic.

Daniel Mohrer is a pediatrician who is practicing at both 210 Westchester Ave. and 1 Theall Road in Rye.

Mohrer received a bachelor of arts degree with a concentration in mathematics from Columbia College at Columbia University. Then, he became a full-time research associate in the Center for Biomedical Informatics at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital. He went on to earn his medical degree from New York Medical College and completed his pediatric residency at Yale-New Haven Hospital in New Haven. He is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics.