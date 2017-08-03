“Share the Love” campaign results

The Byne Group (TBG), a marketing agency in Suffern, has reported results of the “Share the Love” campaign it started in February to benefit nonprofits. Social media posts encouraged fans and followers to propose which nonprofits should receive contributions based on new business received by TBG.

At TBG’s office in July, donations were made to United Women of Rockland and Rockland County Pride Center based on the new business TBG received during the four-month promotional period from Marist College, SUEZ, The Thayer Hotel, The Esplanade at Palisades, Historical Society of Rockland and the American Watch Association.

“We are fortunate to work with so many nonprofits in the Hudson Valley and appreciate the community engagement and new client work that allowed us to pay it forward. We can’t wait to do it all over again in 2018,” said Melissa Lipovsky, vice president and creative director at TBG.