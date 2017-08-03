First County Bank announces scholarships

First County Bank has announced the recipients of the 2017 Richard E. Taber Citizenship Award scholarships from the First County Bank Foundation. The scholarships honor three high school students living in lower Fairfield County who consistently demonstrate good citizenship at school, at home and in the community.

The awards are named for Richard E. Taber who retired as chairman and CEO of First County Bank in March 2011.

The three students chosen to receive $5,000 scholarships for 2017 are: Katherine Tracey of Greenwich, who attended Greenwich High School and will attend the University of Notre Dame majoring in neuroscience and behavioral studies; Luis Quesada of

Norwalk, who attended the Academy of Information Technology and Engineering and will study engineering at Norwalk Community College; and Hayley Smith of Stamford, who

attended Westhill High School and will major in psychology at Eckerd College.

“We are amazed at the caliber of graduating high school seniors applying for the Richard E. Taber Citizenship Award. These students exemplify good citizenship and service to our local communities,” said Reyno A. Giallongo Jr., the bank’s chairman and CEO and

president of the foundation.

Taber, currently a member of the bank’s board of directors, said, “I am very proud to have my name associated with three such community-minded and talented young adults. With the level of success they have already achieved, I’m certain they will have a

successful future.”

The foundation accepts student applications from the beginning of the year until the end of April; the recipients are notified in May.

Headquartered in Stamford, First County Bank established its foundation in 2001 to mark the bank’s 150th anniversary.