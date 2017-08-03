The Danbury Titans professional hockey team is ceasing operations after two seasons, effective immediately, said owner Bruce Bennett.

The Titans, who played their home games at Danbury Ice Arena, became an expansion team in the Federal Hockey League in 2015, replacing the Danbury Whalers in the low-level minor league after ice arena management did not renew the Whalers’ contract. The Titans finished first in league standings in their inaugural season and third in the just-completed second season.

“After reassessing the cost of workers’ compensation insurance in the state of Connecticut, I decided this was not financially feasible for an organization like mine,” Bennett said in announcing his decision. “Last season’s injury list was long. Because of this, I refuse to allow my staff and players on the ice without proper medical coverage. I have been working hard over the last few months to find a solution.”

“Despite working up to the last possible second a solution could not be found,” he added. “I do not feel comfortable jeopardizing the safety of my players and staff with improper or no insurance.”

Tickets holders and sponsors who put down deposits with the Titans will be contacted soon regarding refunds, the organization said.