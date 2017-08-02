College of New Rochelle to train future bilingual school administrators

The College of New Rochelle (CNR) will receive $200,000 in funding from a $500,000 state Department of Education grant being administered by Queens College. The grant is to help prepare teachers in bilingual education for transitioning into administrative roles.

The program aims to fill a void in leadership expertise in educating English Language Learners (ELLs). The partnership between the colleges is focused on educating emerging leaders among bilingual teachers, enabling them to assume administrative and other noninstructional roles in the Hudson Valley and New York Metro area.

CNR will train 10 bilingual teaching students primarily in the Hudson Valley and Metro New York region. The state funding covers 75 percent of the tuition for each student enrolled in the college’s two-year Advanced Certificate in School Building Leadership.



“Our partnership is a testimony to the value of collaboration among institutions focusing on a tremendous need in school districts, namely to have qualified School Building Leaders who are certified in English as a Second Language or Bilingual Education,” said Walter Sullivan, associate professor in educational leadership and program director of educational leadership in CNR’s Graduate School. “This grant will permit the College to assist in filling this void in areas where the number of special populations has dramatically risen.”



Last year, a $2.7 million federal grant enabled CNR to launch Rigor for the Educational Success of English learners through their Teachers (RESET) to address the critical need for advanced education for teachers of ELLs.



“The College of New Rochelle has long been a leader in educating teachers and administrators in this area of need,” said Dorothy Escribano, interim president of the college. “Over the next five years, between this program and RESET, we will educate more than 250 public school teachers and administrators.”



Founded by the Ursuline Sisters in 1904, CNR includes four schools: the School of Arts & Sciences, the School of Nursing and Health Care Professions, the Graduate School and the School of New Resources for adult learners. In addition to its main campus in New Rochelle, it operates five satellite campuses in the New York City boroughs. The former women’s college decided to become fully coeducational in 2015.